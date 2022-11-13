Myles Powell had 36 points in Bay Area's win over NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Myles Powell won't deny that he is disappointed to not be in contention for the Best Import award in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup, despite his superb performances for Bay Area in the tournament.

The Dragons are playing as a guest team in the conference, and while they can win the championship, their players are not in line for individual awards.

Asked if this is a source of disappointment for him, Powell didn't mince words.

"Very much so," the American guard said, "Especially thinking that I am the best import here."

Through his first five games with the Dragons, Powell averaged 38.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.2 steals while shooting 47.2% from the field. He maintained his averages in Bay Area's 118-98 demolition of NLEX on Sunday night, firing 36 points on 13-of-23 shooting to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

The Dragons are unbeaten when Powell is their import; their two losses -- to Barangay Ginebra and Meralco -- came with Andrew Nicholson as their reinforcement.

Sunday's win hiked Bay Area's record to 8-2, assuring them of a spot in the quarterfinals. For Powell, it's one step closer towards the team's ultimate goal -- one that he wants more than a Best Import trophy.

"A championship is better than winning an individual award," the 25-year-old guard declared. "That's what we came here to do. We came here to win a championship, and bring a championship to the program."

"That would mean more to me than winning that [Best Import]."

Though their spot in the quarterfinals is sealed, Bay Area now wants to secure a top 2 finish and clinch a twice-to-beat advantage. They have two games left in their elimination round schedule, against powerhouse teams Magnolia and TNT.

Powell, who did not play in Bay Area's games against San Miguel and Ginebra, is eager to test himself against the league-leading Hotshots [7-1].

"I'm excited. I missed the first two big games against San Miguel and Ginebra, so to get a crack at one of the favorite teams out there, I'm excited," he said.

"It's Saturday night. I've been impressed with the fans out here, and I know it's gonna be a nice crowd. We have a week to prepare for them, and we'll be ready."

