Myles Powell of the Bay Area Dragons in action against NLEX. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Bay Area Dragons have secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup after crushing the NLEX Road Warriors, 118-98, on Sunday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

Myles Powell was once again the man of the hour for Bay Area, as he tallied 36 points on an efficient 13-of-23 clip for the Dragons. They improved to 8-2, the first team to reach eight wins in the conference.

NLEX, meanwhile, lost a fourth straight game to drop to 3-6 in the Commissioner's Cup.