Kiefer Ravena and Ray Parks lost in their respective games in the Japan B.League on Saturday.

Ravena was held to just 4 points in Shiga Lakestars' 89-62 defeat to Shinsu Brave Warriors at White Ring Arena.

Brave Warriors took advantage off Shiga's slow start, leading by as many as 31 points before completing the rout.

Ravena's 2-of-7 field-goal shooting was his worst this season.

It was Lakestars' sixth defeat in 13 starts, while Brave Warriors went up 7-5.

Meanwhile, Parks also tallied 4 points for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in a 91-79 loss to Mikawa Seahorses at Wing Arena.

The Seahorses used a 16-5 run to recover from a 75-72 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins tried to rally but fell short.

Nagoya fell to 7-6.

RELATED VIDEO