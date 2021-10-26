Thirdy Ravena looks forward to meeting his friend Ray Parks Jr. on the court ahead of their Japan B.League teams clash on Wednesday night.

Ravena, who plays as an import for San-En NeoPhoenix, posted on Instagram a photo of Parks and himself during their younger years.

"We've come a long way," said Ravena in the caption, referring to his friendship with the Nagoya Dolphins import.

They are set to battle at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Although both were former UAAP stars, they never got to play against each other during their collegiate years.

By the time Ravena has suited up for the Ateneo Blue Eagles, Parks who is four years older than him had already left the National University Bulldogs.

RELATED VIDEO