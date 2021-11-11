Thirdy Ravena had 10 points in San-En's fourth consecutive loss. (c) B.LEAGUE

A return to their home arenas couldn't prevent the Shiga Lakestars and the San-En NeoPhoenix from suffering a fourth consecutive loss in the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Kiefer Ravena and the Lakestars were back at the Ukaruchan Arena on Wednesday night but still absorbed a 102-94 setback to the visiting Shimane Susanoo Magic.

Ravena, who was honored as the team's Most Valuable Player for October ahead of the game, put up 14 points and six assists while making eight of his 10 free throw attempts. Ovie Soko led Shiga with 20 points and 14 rebounds, and Novar Gadson had 16 points.

But the Magic used a 6-0 blitz midway through the fourth quarter to turn a slim one-point lead into a 91-84 advantage, and the hosts were unable to make up the difference.

The loss dropped Shiga to 6-6 in the West Division. They return to action this weekend when they travel to the White Ring Arena to play the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

Meanwhile, the San-En NeoPhoenix also fell to a fourth straight defeat with a 92-79 loss to the visiting Shinshu, also on Wednesday night.

Thirdy Ravena had 10 points and five rebounds, while Shota Tsuyama led San-En with 17 points.

Former Adamson Univrsity and National University center Matthew Aquino, who plays as a local for the Brave Warriors, did not see action in the game. It was Yuta Okada who led the way for the visitors with 23 points.

San-En is now 3-9 for the season. This weekend, they travel to Toyama where Ravena will be matched up against Dwight Ramos and the Grouses.

Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins made it two wins in a row after beating the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 82-76, on Wednesday night.

Parks played just 17 minutes and had seven points and three rebounds. Scott Eatherton (18 points) and Coty Clarke (14 points, 10 boards) starred for Nagoya as they improved to 7-5, putting them in a share of fourth place in the West.

Next up for the Diamond Dolphins is a weekend series on the road against Seahorses Mikawa.

Former University of the Philippines (UP) star Javi Gomez de Liaño played limited minutes as the Ibaraki Robots suffered an 84-82 heartbreaker at the hands of Sunrockers Shibuya.

Ibaraki had an 82-78 lead with a minute and 35 seconds to play, but Shibuya's Josh Harrellson nailed a triple to make it a one-point game in the next possession. Ibaraki fumbled their opportunities to ice the game, with Marc Trasolini misfiring on his next three attempts from the field.

A Leo Vendrame jumper off a Harrellson assist gave Shibuya the lead, 83-82, with eight seconds left. He was also fouled on the play by Yuji Takahashi and made the bonus free throw to peg the final score.

Ibaraki had one more chance to snatch the win but Kohei Nakamura's three-pointer in the dying seconds was off-mark.

The Robots remain at the bottom of the standings in the East at 2-10. They play the Kawasaki Brave Thunders this weekend.

Also suffering another loss were Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB, who fell to Kawasaki, 82-81, on the road. This is the ninth straight defeat for Niigata, who are tied with Ibaraki at the bottom of the East Division at 2-10.

Paras contributed seven points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, with Rosco Allen firing 25 points for Niigata.

It was a painful defeat for Niigata, who had taken an 80-79 lead with 37 seconds left after Paras came up with a steal and assisted on a Jeff Ayres dunk. They extended their advantage to two points, 81-79, with 17 seconds to play off a Yuhito Nomi free throw.

But Allen was called for an unsportsmanlike foul in the very next possession, giving Kawasaki a chance to tie the game. Pablo Aguilar made only one of two free throws, but the Brave Thunders retained possession and Nick Fazekas made the most of it, nailing the go-ahead jumper with 10 seconds left, 82-81.

Off a timeout, Allen bricked a potential go-ahead shot, allowing Kawasaki to escape with the win.

Niigata plays defending B.League champions Chiba this weekend.

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses snapped a two-game slide with a 94-80 win over Kyoto Hannaryz on the road.

Ramos had seven points and two rebounds in the win that hiked Toyama's record to 2-10.

In Division 2, Kemark Cariño and Aomori Wat's fell 61-55 to the Yamagata Wyrens. Cariño was scoreless in seven minutes of playing time.

