Photo from UAAP Media

MANILA – Despite notching five consecutive wins in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball, De La Salle University forward Mike Phillips still wants to see consistency from his teammates as they seek the twice-to-beat advantage.

The blazing Green Archers marched into the Final Four after pouncing on Adamson University, 69-57, on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum.

La Salle missed semifinal finish last year.

The big man marked the stat sheet with 11 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while MVP frontrunner Kevin Quiambao had a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds in the victory.

Speaking after the game, Phillips said: "We prepared just like any other game, and to really come out there and play our best, and so I just gave us a really tough fight."

“I want to see consistency in the team and we have this mix with veteran guys with rookie guys. And so these games like these... really helped shape us, really helped prepare us for the games going ahead,” he added.

Despite stumbling early in the tournament with a 3-3 record, coach Topex Robinson said the losses strengthened the entire team.

"They know how hard it is to represent DLSU. They know the struggles that they've been through. And what was important to us is we just kept our circle solid, you know. When we lost to Ateneo that first round (it) really hurt us but it also bonded us," he maestro said.

Now at 8-3, La Salle will take on University of the East on Sunday at the same venue. The Red Warriors have a 4-7 slate.

RELATED VIDEO: