UAAP: Topex Robinson is new La Salle coach

MANILA -- Topex Robinson has been named as the new head coach of the De La Salle University Green Archers, replacing Derrick Pumaren.

"De La Salle University is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Christopher 'Topex' Robinson as head coach of the Men's basketball team effective today January 19, 2023," La Salle said in a statement released Thursday.

"DLSU extends its appreciation for former head coach Derrick Pumaren for his dedicated service to the Green Archers."

Robinson recently parted ways with the Phoenix Super LPG in the PBA after five seasons.

As it turned out, he is headed to the UAAP.

Robinson is no stranger to collegiate basketball having coached in the NCAA, where he used to call the shots for San Sebastian College.

