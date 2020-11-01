PBA: Phoenix promotes Topex Robinson to full-time head coach

Phoenix Super LPG head coach Topex Robinson. PBA Media Bureau.



MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG on Sunday announced that it has promoted Topex Robinson as its full-time head coach effective November 1.

Robinson was tapped as the team's interim head coach on September 11, when the Fuel Masters parted ways with former coach Louie Alas.

"We look forward to achieving more with (Robinson), as he continues to further develop the team's potential, while establishing a franchise with a winning culture," the team said in a statement.

So far in the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup, Robinson has steered the Fuel Masters to a 4-3 win-loss record, putting them in the middle of the league standings.

This is Robinson's first head coaching stint in the PBA, after previously serving as head coach of the Lyceum Pirates in the NCAA.

He served as an assistant with Alaska before joining Phoenix together with Alas in 2017.