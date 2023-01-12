PBA: Topex Robinson leaves Phoenix Super LPG

From the Phoenix Super LPG Facebook page



Topex Robinson and the Phoenix Super LPG have decided to part ways.

In a Facebook post, the Fuelmasters thanked Robinson for being the team's head tactician for 5 years.

"The Phoenix Super LPG Fuelmasters announce that the team will part ways today with its head coach, Topex Robinson. We thank coach Topex for his 5 years of service with Phoenix, and wish him the very best as he pursues other endeavors," Phoenix said.

Robinson, whose contract expired last December 31, became the Fuel Masters' head coach following the exit of coach Loiue Alas.

Taking his place is assistant coach Jamike Jarin who will occupy the coaching helm on an interim basis.

"With the Governors’ Cup less than two weeks away, the Fuelmasters will appoint assistant coach Jamike Jarin as its interim head coach," said Phoenix.

"Coach Jamike has been with the team since 2020 and has played a significant role in the team's building and development process."

