Phoenix Super LPG head coach Topex Robinson. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Phoenix Super LPG head coach Topex Robinson is banking on his young guards to elevate their game after the departure of top gun Matthew Wright from the franchise.

Wright played his final game for Phoenix Super LPG last Saturday night, scoring 15 points in an 89-66 rout of the Converge FiberXers. He has since left for the United States for his wedding.

Wright's contract with Phoenix will expire at the end of August.

The veteran guard has been open about exploring his options, and it has been widely reported that he will leave the PBA for an overseas league.

"We're just happy for him," Robinson said of Wright's career move. "The management has his full support on that, and if ever he returns, that's an added bonus for us."

Wright leaves a Phoenix Super LPG team that currently has a 3-7 record in the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup. They are still in the hunt for a spot in the quarterfinals heading into a must-win game against Barangay Ginebra on Thursday.

With Wright no longer around to take charge of the Phoenix Super LPG offense, Robinson is putting the spotlight on the veteran pair of RJ Jazul and RR Garcia, as well as youngsters Tyler Tio and Encho Serrano.

"Matt's absence will be somebody else's presence. We have Perk [Jason Perkins] here, he's one of our veterans now," said Robinson. "That's gonna be a big shoe to fill. But, again, that's just an opportunity for RJ, for RR, for Encho, for Tyler and the rest of the guys."

"That's gonna be exciting times for us," he added.

Perkins, their veteran forward, expressed his confidence that their young guards can deliver for the team.

"I love Matt. I love playing with Matt. But like Coach Topex says, we have a next man up mentality," said the former De La Salle University standout. "It gives someone else another opportunity."

"We have a lot of good young guys, Encho, Tyler, Aljun [Melecio]. Hopefully they can step up for us, which I'm assuming they will. So yeah, next man up," he added.

The Fuel Masters open their post-Wright era on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum, in what will be a stiff test against the Gin Kings.

"We only focus on what we have control of. We're gonna play our hearts out against a champion team like Ginebra, so whatever the results are, we're just gonna keep moving forward," said Robinson.