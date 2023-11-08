Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) – De La Salle University extended its winning streak to five games after a 69-57 beating of Adamson University in the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball tournament at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

A balanced attack from the Green Archers courtesy of Michael Phillips, Kevin Quiambao, JC Macalalag, and Earl Abadam earned them a Final 4 spot.

Quiambao, league's top candidate for MVP, led the pack with a double-double performance, while Phillips contributed 8 points and 11 rebounds.

La Salle outscored Adamson at halftime, 43-34.

Evan Nelle started the scoring in the fourth quarter with a long bomb, but Matthew Montebon answered with a three of his own to inch closer, 57-53.

Bright Nwankwo sunk two charities and Mark Nonoy sent home a triple to extend the lead to 62-53. Big man Phillips also added one play to his highlight reel and put back a slam to widen the gap.

Jhon Arthur Calisay also contributed second-chance points but his teammates missed some easy baskets. He likewise missed from the stripe.

Montebon also failed to sink free throws after getting fouled on a three attempt, as the Green Archers escaped with the win.

Talking to the press in the postgame interview, La Salle coach Topex Robinson gave high praises of his players.

"These guys just never, never give up. It was really hard time enough, that game against UP. Never took a break, (they) just keep grinding," Robinson said.

La Salle joined UP and NU at the Final Four, while the last spot is still up for grabs. Despite dropping to 5-6, Adamson is still in contention.

The Soaring Falcons will face Ateneo next, who has the same record as theirs.

The scores:

DLSU (69) – Quiambao 11, M. Phillips 8, David 8, Macalalag 8, Abadam 8, Nelle 7, Nonoy 5, Austria 4, Nwankwo 4, Escandor 2, Gollena 2, Manuel 2, B. Phillips 0.

AdU (57) – Hanapi 16, Montebon 11, Sabandal 10, Calisay 7, Manzano 4, Yerro 3, Ojarikre 2, Colonia 2, Ramos 2, Anabo 0, Magbuhos 0, Cañete 0, Erolon 0, Barasi 0, Barcelona 0.

Quarterscores: 20-18, 43-34, 54-50, 69-57