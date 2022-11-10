Amid Amores incident, SBP condemns 'acts of on-court violence'

MANILA, Philippines -- The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has reached out to the NCAA to express its "serious concern" over the violent incident that occurred during the game between Jose Rizal University (JRU) and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) last Tuesday.

In a statement on Friday, SBP president Al Panlilio said the national governing body for basketball "strongly condemns acts of on court violence in basketball, whether it is directed towards a player, an official or a fan."

JRU's John Amores has been suspended indefinitely by the NCAA and his own school after going on a punching spree in the closing stretch of their game against the Blazers. Amores initially charged towards a fan behind the Benilde bench before shifting gears and hitting at least four different CSB players.

"With NCAA being a member of SBP, we asked SBP Executive Director Sonny Barrios to reach out to SBP NCAA Trustee to the SBP Board Dax Castellano and SBP Regional Director Paul Supan to share SBP's serious concern over the unwanted incident in the NCAA game between CSB and JRU," said Panlilio.

"They discussed the shared view of condemning on court violence, adoption of preventive measures to avoid a repetition of the deplorable incident, including a review of security protocols, and meting out the necessary sanctions in a fair manner," he added.

The game was called off with 3:22 to play and CSB was awarded the win, having been well in control 71-51 at the time when Amores snapped.

The NCAA sanctioned 10 other JRU players for their role in the incident, while three players from CSB were suspended.

"Violence has no place in the NCAA," the league's Management Committee said on Wednesday. "The ManCom condemns and will not tolerate any act of violence that will endanger our athletes, participants, officials, supporters, and the public."

The SBP said that they are "one with NCAA in its direction to proactively take the appropriate steps to move the league forward in a professional manner and positively address the issues at hand for the benefit of NCAA and the sport of basketball."

Below is the SBP's full statement:

