MANILA, Philippines -- There remains an open invitation for Gilas Pilipinas to play in the PBA as a guest team, as the league continues to seek ways to help the national team program.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas stressed that the offer they made to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) some months ago still stands.

"The invitation has always been there, always open," Vargas said during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday morning.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said in April that they welcome the national team's participation in the Philippine Cup, which would have helped Gilas prepare for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

It didn't come to fruition as the All-Filipino Cup was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the possibility was brought up again in July after Gilas' competitions. At the time, head coach Tab Baldwin acknowledged that the PBA is "a potential possibility for us" especially with the Gilas players needing actual game time.

The PBA concluded its All-Filipino Cup in October and plans to open the Governors' Cup on November 28, and the national team is still welcome to compete there.

"We welcome that, 'no, especially to be able to see 'yung Gilas team natin, maglaro sa PBA," said Vargas.

However, they have yet to hear of concrete plans from the SBP, the league chairman also said.

"Sa ngayon wala pa kaming naririnig sa SBP, but 'yung offer na 'yun, laging nandoon," he stressed.

Ryan Gregorio, the special assistant to SBP president Al Panlilio, told ABS-CBN News that they are grateful for the PBA's continued support of the national team program.

"We have to discuss how to operationalize it," Gregorio said of the PBA's offer.

"But the PBA has always been an ally of the Gilas program and the SBP in general," he added. "We are very thankful for the strong partnership. All in the spirit of supporting and developing our national team."

The national team has previously competed in PBA conferences, including in the 1980s when the Ron Jacobs-coached NCC Philippine Team ruled the 1985 Reinforced Conference. Smart Gilas Pilipinas also competed in the 2011 PBA Commissioner's Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas faces a packed schedule for 2022 that includes the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, the Southeast Asian Games, and the Asian Games.

