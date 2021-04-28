Basketball: PBA willing to feature Gilas in PH Cup

The PBA plans to make the youth-laden Gilas Pilipinas team a special feature in the upcoming Philippine Cup to help the nationals prepare for the FIBA Asia Cup and Olympic qualifiers.

"Gusto nga sana namin regular (competitor) na pwedeng mag-champion," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial in the PBA website.

"Pero siyempre depende rin sa practices nila at overall program (which might include) training abroad."

If ever, the PBA will hold triple-headers, with Gilas featured in the openers in tune-up games against PBA teams.

"Ganon pa rin ang schedule -- Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Triple-headers 'pag may laro ang Gilas," said Marcial.

At posting time, Marcial and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua were set to meet Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Sen. Bong Go in Malacanang for a dialogue.

The PBA has had a number of conferences featuring the Philippine national team as a guest squad.

The Ron Jacobs-mentored NCC Philippine team had had the most number of tournament appearances, twice finishing third before winning the 1985 Reinforced Conference title.

