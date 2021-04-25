Gilas Pilipinas set for another training camp in Calamba

Gilas Pilipinas will once again train at the Inspire Sports Academy. Photo courtesy of the Inspire Sports Academy on Facebook

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine national basketball team will head back to the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna for another training camp on Monday.

Ryan Gregorio of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News.

The squad is expected to be led by the full-time Gilas Pilipinas players that the SBP selected from the 2019 and 2021 PBA Rookie Draft.

These are: Isaac Go, Matt and Mike Nieto, and Rey Suerte from the 2019 batch; and William Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, Jordan Heading, and Tzaddy Rangel from the 2021 class.

Gilas Pilipinas is preparing for the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers that will be held on June 16 to 20 in Clark, Pampanga, as well as the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade, Serbia from June 29 to July 4.

Several amateurs are also expected to join the camp, including Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, Javi Gomez de Liano, and Dave Ildefonso, all of whom suited up for Gilas Pilipinas when it competed in the third FIBA Asia Cup qualifying window in Bahrain last November.

Ateneo center Ange Kouame, who is on the brink of naturalization, is also set to attend.

Gilas Pilipinas had already set up camp at the Inspire facility in January in preparation for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers, but the team exited after the postponement of the tournament.

Another camp was set up in March, this time with the SBP inviting several young players as well as the new draftees. This too, was broken up in late March when the government imposed stricter quarantine rules on NCR Plus.