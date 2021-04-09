WATCH: Naturalization candidate Ange Kouame shows improved dribbling, shooting skills

Ange Kouame, who is being groomed as the next naturalized player for Gilas Pilipinas, kept on working on improvements in his skills, particularly ball handling and long-range shooting.

In a video posted on Instagram, the Côte d'Ivoire native showcased improved ball-handling skills, weaving alternately between cone markers before ending his plays with a dunk at the Blue Eagle Gym in Ateneo De Manila.

UAAP Season 80 Rookie of the Year also showed he can pull off fadeaway and long-range jumpers with ease.

The 6-foot-10 Ateneo big man continues to train as he waits for his Filipino citizenship.

His naturalization has already been approved by the Philippine Congress and is only waiting for the approval of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Kouame is expected to play for the national team in its upcoming tournaments, including the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers in mid-June and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on June 29 to July 4.

