San Miguel coach Leo Austria and former San Miguel forward Arwind Santos. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel head coach Leo Austria is deeply saddened to trade veteran forward Arwind Santos, but said it is a move they have to make for the sake of the team.

Santos, 40, was sent to NorthPort on Monday in exchange for forward Vic Manuel -- a deal that shocked PBA fans as the "Spider-Man" had been a key member of San Miguel's core since 2009. During his tenure as a Beerman, Santos became an MVP, won nine championships, was a two-time Finals MVP and a two-time Best Player of the Conference.

The trade was widely seen as the end of an era, as a member of San Miguel's famed "Death Five" -- Santos, June Mar Fajardo, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter, and Chris Ross -- is no longer with the team.

Austria explained on Wednesday that it was he who initiated the trade upon learning of the transaction that sent Manuel to NorthPort in exchange for Sean Anthony. Manuel had played for Phoenix Super LPG in the last All-Filipino Conference.

"When we learned that there's a trade between Sean Anthony and Vic Manuel, sabi ko, kailangan makisali yata ako dito, dahil we want to have some changes in the team," he said.

While San Miguel made the playoffs in the 2020 and 2021 Philippine Cups, Austria admitted that they have been "stagnant" in the past two conferences.

"Siguro, it (the trade) will help. And then, noong natuloy 'yung trade ni Sean Anthony and Vic Manuel, I asked NorthPort kung pwede akong makipag-trade kay Vic Manuel," he explained. "Then, sabi nila, okay lang, as long as na it will be beneficial to both teams."

"Sabi ko, balikan ko sila, and then I talked to the coaching staff, and then we analyzed, in-evaluate namin kung ano pwede, ganyan. So, lumabas 'yung pangalan ni Arwind," he added.

San Miguel management gave the go-signal for the trade, which was approved by the PBA Commissioner's Office on Monday.

Austria made it clear that Santos did not request a trade.

"As much as possible, he wants to retire dito sa San Miguel. But we told him na hindi naman ipagkakait 'yun ng management eh. It happens na we need some changes," he said.

Yet even as he acknowledged the need to make some changes within the roster, trading away Santos was still a difficult decision for Austria who said that he has a close relationship with the veteran forward.

"Kung gusto ko ngang umiyak, iiyak ako doon eh, ganyan. Dahil 'yung pinagsamahan namin eh, ganyan eh," he said. "But, sinabi namin, sometimes this is the reality of life, ganyan. Those good things ano, sometimes it will come to an end eh. And we have to move on."

Austria was effusive in his praise of Santos, noting that his own coaching career skyrocketed when he took over San Miguel in 2014. Under his guidance, the Beermen won eight PBA titles, including an unprecedented streak of five consecutive All-Filipino crowns.

Santos was a crucial contributor in each championship run, particularly in their triumph over the Alaska Aces in the 2015 PBA Philippine Cup where he hit the go-ahead three-pointer in Game 7 that pushed San Miguel to victory.

"Alam mo naman si Arwind eh, pagdating sa laban, talagang hindi susuko 'yan eh. Lalaban at lalaban 'yan eh," said Austria. "And nakita naman natin eh, nung mga past, those championships namin eh, 'yung kanyang clutch eh, andiyan."

"Tumitira siya ng mga long range na talagang nagiging big factor for us to win a championship," he added.

"Hindi siya makakalimutan, lalo na on my part. He is always a part of my career," Austria stressed. "Sabi ko nga, hindi ako magiging Leo Austria ng PBA if not for him eh. Nag-prosper ako dahil, very instrumental 'yung part ni Arwind dito sa eight championships namin."

Santos now joins an up-and-coming NorthPort squad that made some noise in the recent Philippine Cup, thanks to the fine play of point guard Robert Bolick and rookie swingman Jamie Malonzo. The team also features center Greg Slaughter, with Pido Jarencio calling the shots.

Austria has no doubt that Santos will make an impact with the Batang Pier.

"He can give and share his experience. Dahil ang daming experience ni Arwind, and he could help, he could be a good leader to the team," said the coach.

