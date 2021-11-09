Santos-Manuel trade good for the PBA, says Marcial



MANILA, Philippines -- Trades like the one that sent Arwind Santos to NorthPort Batang Pier help make the PBA a more balanced league, Commissioner Willie Marcial said on Tuesday.

Santos, a former PBA Most Valuable Player, was acquired by the Batang Pier on Monday with Vic Manuel heading to San Miguel in exchange.

It marked the end of an era as Santos had played for San Miguel since 2009 and formed a vaunted core together with June Mar Fajardo, Alex Cabagnot, Chris Ross, and Marcio Lassiter. He won nine championships with the franchise, including five All-Filipino Cups.

"Makakaapekto, siguro mas makakabalanse sa mga teams," Marcial said on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum when asked of his personal opinion on the Santos-Manuel trade.

"Inaprubahan ng Trade Committee ko. So, sa akin, sa tingin ko, makakaganda sa liga. Personal ko 'yun. Makakaganda sa liga 'yung ganoong mga trades," he added.

The Batang Pier have been especially busy in the break between conferences.

They acquired Manuel from Phoenix Super LPG on Friday, sending Sean Anthony and Sean Manganti to the Fuel Masters in the trade.

Just two days later, they sent Manuel to San Miguel for Santos, and on Tuesday, they traded for Art dela Cruz. Sidney Onwubere, a key contributor for NorthPort in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup, went to Ginebra in the deal.

