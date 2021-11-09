PBA: NorthPort sends Onwubere to Ginebra for Dela Cruz

Sidney Onwubere and Art dela Cruz are switching teams as NorthPort continues to make deals. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The NorthPort Batang Pier continues to make moves ahead of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

On Tuesday, the team traded for forward Art Dela Cruz, sending Sidney Onwubere to Barangay Ginebra in exchange.

The PBA Commissioner's Office has already approved the transaction, which is the third major move that NorthPort has made in recent days.

Last Friday, the Batang Pier acquired Vic Manuel from Phoenix Super LPG in exchange for Sean Anthony and Sean Manganti. Manuel didn't play a single game for the franchise as he was dealt to San Miguel Beer on Monday in exchange for Arwind Santos.

NorthPort now acquires a versatile forward in Dela Cruz, though his professional career has been hampered by injuries.

Dela Cruz didn't play in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup, and averaged 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in five appearances for the Gin Kings last year.

Onwubere, for his part, had a solid campaign for NorthPort with averages of 9.6 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He started 12 of 13 games for the Batang Pier in the 2021 All-Filipino Cup, where they made the playoffs.