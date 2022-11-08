F2's Kianna Dy celebrates with Kim Fajardo after scoring against Creamline. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was mission accomplished for Kianna Dy on Tuesday as she delivered big numbers for F2 Logistics in their hard-earned win over the Creamline Cool Smashers at the Araneta Coliseum.

Challenged ahead of the game by their coach to defend Creamline's open spikers, Dy poured in 18 points -- including six kill blocks -- in the Cargo Movers' come-from-behind, five-set triumph. Her six rejections were one more than the entire Creamline team had.

"Coach Boc [F2 coach Benson Bocboc] gave me that goal," Dy said of her superb net defense after the game. "He said na kailangan ko talaga bantayan 'yung opens, so ayun. He said, 'This is your job, to block these people'."

"I took it as a challenge," she added. "Okay, Coach Boc, I'll do my best."

Dy and the Cargo Movers had 14 kill blocks as a team, and their net defense fueled their comeback from a two-set deficit to eventually take down the Cool Smashers in five sets, 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11.

It was Creamline's first defeat in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference after winning their first five assignments.

According to Bocboc, he had challenged the Cargo Movers to score a minimum of eight points off their blocks, after studying Creamline's previous contests.

Chery Tiggo had recorded 11 blocks against the Cool Smashers, while Akari scored 12 points off their blocks. Creamline won both matches in four sets.

"Sabi ko, if we put in 10 blocks [vs. Creamline], baka over naman 'yun sa capacity namin. Pero given na attacking team 'yung Creamline and Akari got 12 blocks sa kanila, 11 blocks naman 'yung Chery, 'di kami pwede magpatalo," Bocboc said.

"Fourteen [blocks], that's good," he added. "Fourteen aces, okay. Medyo kinapos kami sa atake. I think lamang sila. Pero nakakuha kami ng ibang way to score. That's good for us."

The win was the third in a row for F2 Logistics after dropping their first two matches of the conference. As it stands, they are in fifth place in the league standings and will have plenty of momentum on their side heading into their last three assignments of the elimination round.

For Dy, handing Creamline its first loss of the Reinforced Conference should be a massive boost of confidence for the Cargo Movers as they seek a spot in the semifinals.

"It was a really hard and good game," said Dy. "You can see it was one-to-one. We kill a ball, they kill a ball."

"I think it was an advantage for us to have time to prepare for Creamline. We're taking it one game at a time and we're going to prepare for our next games. Hopefully, tuluy-tuloy," she added.

F2 returns to action on Tuesday, November 15, against Akari.