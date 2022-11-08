Home  >  Sports

PVL: F2 hands Creamline first defeat in five-set thriller

Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 08 2022 08:33 PM

PVL Media.
F2 Logistics became the first team to beat Creamline in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics erased a two-set deficit to hand Creamline its first loss in the PVL Reinforced Conference, Tuesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum. 

The Cargo Movers fell behind after two frames but refused to give up en route to a 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 triumph -- their third straight victory in the conference. 

With Lindsay Stalzer and Kianna Dy providing the big hits, the Cargo Movers improved to 3-2 and fuelled their bid for a spot in the semifinals. 

It was the first loss of the conference for the Cool Smashers after five straight wins. At 5-1, they are already assured of a spot in the round-robin semis.

Read More:  volleyball   Premier Volleyball League   PVL   PVL Reinforced Conference   F2 Logistics Cargo Movers   Creamline Cool Smashers  