F2 Logistics became the first team to beat Creamline in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- F2 Logistics erased a two-set deficit to hand Creamline its first loss in the PVL Reinforced Conference, Tuesday evening at the Araneta Coliseum.

The Cargo Movers fell behind after two frames but refused to give up en route to a 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 triumph -- their third straight victory in the conference.

With Lindsay Stalzer and Kianna Dy providing the big hits, the Cargo Movers improved to 3-2 and fuelled their bid for a spot in the semifinals.

It was the first loss of the conference for the Cool Smashers after five straight wins. At 5-1, they are already assured of a spot in the round-robin semis.