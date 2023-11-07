eGilas' playable characters at the eFIBA Asian qualifiers. Photo courtesy: Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas-SBP/Facebook

MANILA – After Gilas Pilipinas ruled the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China earlier this year, it is now eGilas' time to prove themselves in Asian basketball.

eGilas Pilipinas, the national team for NBA 2K, on Tuesday ruled the Asian qualifiers of eFIBA Open Season 2, and secured a ticket to the World Finals in Elmia, Jönköping, Sweden, which will be held on November 25-26, 2023.

The e-athletes did not drop a single game in the qualifiers, going 8-0 in the eliminations and 2-0 against Indonesia in the finals.

In the eliminations, eGilas even had hundred-point victories over India. They also narrowly escaped Indonesia via a one-point win in round 2.

The World Finals ticket was not easy to grab for eGilas, as the Indonesians kept the game close in Game 1 in all three quarters

However, the Philippines snatched one after pulling away in the fourth quarter, 59-53.

In Game 2, eGilas and Indonesia entered the final frame at 39-26. They blocked off the Indonesian's hopes to come back in the series in the fourth mostly because of their defense.

They eventually seized the finals in only two matches, 57-41.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, point guard and captain Clark Banzon gave credit to his team's ability to convert fastbreak points from defensive stops.

"For adjustments, nag film review po kami for a whole day then we forced them to run sets na hindi sila comfortable. Got our stops then we got easy points in the fastbreak," Banzon said.

Every quarter only has 5 minutes of playtime, and the NBA 2K platform that is being used is the 2024 version.

Banzon, meanwhile, also quipped their excitement for the World Finals.

"Very excited po kami kasi first chance po namin to compete against the best players in the world in a LAN event," he said.

ROSTER: