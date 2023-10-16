Photo courtesy: Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas - SBP

E-Gilas Pilipinas, the national team for NBA 2K, logged a flawless record at the recent eFIBA Season 2 Southeast Asia qualifiers round 1, breaking the world record for most points in their game against India.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, E-Gilas coach Nite Alparas said the players are happy with the team's achievement.

Alparas added they are preparing for adjustments for round 2, and they intend to improve on moving the ball more.

The first round of qualifiers was held on Thursday, October 12. Meanwhile, round 2 will be played from November 2 to 7, 2023, according to Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP).

"For round 2, ine-expect din namin na may mga adjustments silang gagawin," Alparas said. "Naka-ready naman tayo at siguro kailangan din mas magandang ball movement pa para sa team. Nakikita namin Singapore and Indonesia talagang gusto din manalo. Kaya hindi din kami tumitigil sa training para magawa namin yung best namin sa round 2."

Despite notching a clean 4-0, the team is determined to improve their campaign, E-Gilas player Clark Banzon also said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

4-0 in the 1st round. Gotta polish some things but we are happy with the results.



See yall in round 2.

#221@eFIBA_official pic.twitter.com/bdyD7nHBIw — Clark Banzon (@LGE_LCB) October 12, 2023

"[We have to] polish some things but we are happy with the results," he said.

E-Gilas is bannered by Clark Banzon, Isaiah Alindada, Kenneth Gutierrez, Julian Mallilin, Prich Diez, and coach Nite Alparas.

The Philippines is among 61 nations competing in eFIBA's second season.

The World Finals is set to be held later this year at Elmia, Jönköping, Sweden.

The Philippines previously won the Southeast Asian regional crown of eFIBA Season 1.

Watch the round 1 matches of E-Gilas here: