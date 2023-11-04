Photo courtesy: Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas

The national team of the Philippines for NBA 2K showed their prowess again in the game as they commanded the recent eFIBA Season 2 Asian qualifiers round 2.

E-Gilas Pilipinas logged a perfect 4-0 record in the round two of the tournament, inching them closer to a World Finals appearance in Elmia, Jönköping, Sweden, which will be held later this year. They were also undefeated in round 1.

The team's most dominant game this round was against India, where they won by 132 points.

The squad now needs to win the finals of the qualifiers against second-best team Indonesia, which showed resistance against the Pinoy team, according to E-Gilas coach Nite Alparas.

Alparas gave credit to Indonesia's defense during their qualifier match in the second round, while emphasizing the need for sinking treys.

"Maganda 'yung pinakitang defense ng Indonesia at talagang malaki 'yung improvement nila. Ang isa sa naging problem ng team is hindi natin ma-shoot yung open 3s," he said in an interview to ABS-CBN News.

"Good thing is, kahit anong push ng Indonesia, hindi tumigil lumaban 'yung boys at pinakita nila na gusto nila manalo sa game na 'yun. Job's not finished and we need to double our effort to beat them," the coach added.

They eclipsed the gritty Indonesia in the end by one point, 60-59, in overtime.

E-Gilas will play Indonesia again on Tuesday, November 7, to cap the regional qualifiers, according to eFIBA's website.

The Philippines is among 61 nations competing in eFIBA's second season.

The NBA 2K national team previously won the Southeast Asian regional crown of eFIBA Season 1.

RELATED VIDEO: