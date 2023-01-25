NBA 2K: E-Gilas wins eFIBA Season 1 SEA crown

The E-Gilas Pilipinas national team for NBA 2K took home the Southeast Asian regional crown in eFIBA Season 1 after knocking down the Indonesian national team in the grand finals, 2-0.

The gap in each game reached double digits, with the Philippines notching beyond 50 points in both matches.

Arthur James Malgapo, assistant team manager of PlayBook Esports, which manages the national team, described the current roster as a "dream team."

"I give full credit to the team. They are the best bunch of players ever put together. Dream Team talaga for NBA 2K Pro-Am in the Philippines," Malgapo said.

"Seeing you grow not just closer as friends but from the maturity that comes with representing the country, I only see great things for the future of this team," he added in his message to the team.

The final scores in Games 1 and 2 were 52-37 and 64-43, respectively.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) also congratulated E-Gilas after their eFIBA Season 1 victory.

The grand finals can be watched here.

ROSTER:

Point Guard: Lynard Clark "LCB_31" Banzon

Shooting Guard: Isaiah Vincent "Ice" Alindada

Small Forward/Lock: Julian Thomas "Social" Mallillin

Power Forward/Hedger: Joshua Miguel "J.Mac" Machado

Center: Prich Jayrald "DonPriich" Diez

6th Man: Ervill Elefante