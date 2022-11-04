MANILA -- San Sebastian College had to fight back from a double-digit deficit to complete a 71-66 comeback against Arellano University in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball on Friday.

Despite lagging by 18 points, Kenneth Villapando and company were able to lift the Golden Stags to their second straight victory at the expense of the Chiefs.

Villapando scored 7 of his 15 points in the decisive fourth quarter, shooting 5-for-7 from the field on top of 7 boards.

Alex Desoyo and Ichie Altamirano each added 12 markers as San Sebastian jacked its record to 5-6.

The Chiefs used a strong offensive in the first half en route to an 18-point advantage.

The Golden Stags then made adjustments, fighting their way to within a point, 32-31 ,following back-to-back triples from Desoyo and a jumper from Villapando.

The game remained tight until San Sebastian surged ahead, 65-63.

Altamirano then triggered a looper followed by Neil Tolentino free throws near the end to keep the Stags ahead for good.

With the loss, the Chiefs fell to 5-8.

