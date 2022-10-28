MANILA -- Colegio de San Juan de Letran outworked Lyceum of the Philippines University to pick up a 69-64 win in Season 98 NCAA men's basketball on Friday.

Brent Paraiso led the way for the defending champions with 13 points, while Louie Sangalang had a 12 points laced with 18 boards.

Kurt Reyson and Fran Yu scored 10 and 9 markers, respectively, as Letran stretched its win streak further to seven games.

The Pirates leaned on Ato Barba's 16 points and 3 boards in the defeat.

The Knights, who will next face Jose Rizal University, now hold a 10-3 record.

The Pirates fell to 8-5. They will next tackle University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

The scores:

Letran 69 - Paraiso 13, Sangalang 12, Reyson 10, Yu 9, Caralipio 7, Javillonar 5, Olivario 4, Go 4, Santons 3, Ariar 2, Miclat 0, Guarinio 0.

Lyceum 64 - Barba 16, Bravo 9, Navarro 8, Guadana 8, Larupay 6, Valdez 6, Uali 4, Villegas 4, Montano 3, Cunanan 0, Penafiel 0.

