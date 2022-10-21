NCAA: Letran outhustles Arellano for 5th straight win

Colegio de San Juan de Letran exacted revenge on Arellano University with a 65-53 win in the NCAA men's basketball tournament on Friday.

It was the Knights' fifth straight victory and eighth overall as they got back at the Chiefs, who beat them in the first round.

King Caralipio led Letran with a double-double 13 points and 13 rebounds, as Fran Yu scored 12 points to go with his 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.

Kurt Reyson added 8 points, 4 boards and 3 assists, while Paolo Javillonar notched 7 markers.

