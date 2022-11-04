Photo from NCAA Philippines

MANILA – Agem Miranda played as a hero for the Jose Rizal University (JRU) as he drained a game-winning basket to squeak past Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 61-60.

With 2.6 seconds left and down 59-60, Miranda caught the basketball from a lob pass before evading the traffic inside the paint with a fadeaway shot just enough before the buzzer rang for the JRU win.

Miranda flaunted a double-double performance with 12 points and 11 boards to pace the Heavy Bombers in arresting their three-game skid and improve to a 6-5 card.

JRU appeared to be in control of the game as they held a 12-point gap midway of the final period.

But the General unleashed a fiery 16-0 run sparked by a pair of free throws of JP Maguliano to snatch the lead, 60-56, 10.7 seconds left in the match.

John Amores then drained a cold-blooded triple to trim their deficit to a solitary point, 4.9 seconds left to play.

Mac Balowa had the chance to win the game for EAC with a trip to the line but he missed all his two attempts en route to Miranda’s heroic deed.

Nat Cosejo scattered 16 points for the Generals, while Maguliano had 15.

