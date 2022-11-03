Tennis: Alex Eala reaches another high in WTA rankings

Alex Eala at the 2022 US Open Juniors. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook.



Filipina tennis upstart Alex Eala reached another career high in the women's tennis rankings.

Eala, the US Open girls singles champion, hit number 214 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings.

This is 38 places higher than her October ranking of 252.

She is also listed at number 32 in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior list.

Eala recently made it to the semifinals at the W80 Poitiers in France but bowed to WTA World No. 105 Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium.

The 17-year-old remains as Southeast Asia's highest ranked player.

