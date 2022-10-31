Briton beats Alex Eala in W100 Shrewsbury qualifiers

Alex Eala at the W80 Poitiers in France. Photo courtesy of IFV86 on Facebook (VicTPhotos and Alain Biais - IFV)

MANILA – Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines, with a new career-high ranking of WTA World No. 214, fell short of making it to the main draw of the W100 Shrewsbury tilt in Great Britain on Monday.

The 17-year-old Eala, who was the No. 2 seed in the qualifiers, was bested by British No. 16 seed and WTA World No. 570 Maia Lumsden in the second round of qualifying, 1-6, 5-7, at Court 1 of The Shrewsbury Club.

Lumsden, who won the Shrewsbury title in 2018, saved a break point to hold for a 3-1 edge.

The 24-year-old Briton broke serve on her third set point via an Eala double fault to take the first set, 6-1.

Eala, who was coming off her semifinal finish as a qualifier at the W80 Poitiers in France last week, bounced back in the second set by wiping out a 0-3 deficit.

Despite failing to equalize at 3-3, Eala at 2-4 was able to break then hold for a 4-4 deadlock with a forehand winner down the line.

As the reigning US Open girls’ singles winner was serving to stay in the match, she saved a match point to make things even at 5-5.

On serve at 5-6, Eala was faced with two more Lumsden match points, with the Briton converting her third match point, 7-5, after the Filipino teen hit a forehand long.



In the first round of qualifying, Eala eliminated 17-year-old hometown bet and WTA World No. 881 Ranah Akua Stoiber, 6-3, 6-1.

After breaking serve for a 3-2 lead, Eala called for a medical timeout. After which, she brushed off a service break by breaking back.

She took the opening set, 6-3, with a forehand down-the-line approach shot winner.

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion then held serve to love twice in the second set to lead at 3-0 and 4-1.

As she was serving for her first-round qualies match, the Rafa Nadal Academy player saved a break point and earned two match points.

She claimed the win, 6-1, on her second match point after her forceful backhand brought about a netted backhand from Stoiber.

The W100 Shrewsbury is a $100,000 ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event bannered by No. 1 seed and WTA World No. 49 Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.

The No. 2 seed is WTA World No. 70 Tatjana Maria of Germany, who reached the Wimbledon singles semifinals this year.

