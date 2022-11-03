The HD Spikers celebrate after scoring a point. PVL.ph

Cignal is back in the hunt for a semis slot following a three-set win over UAI-Army in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

The HD Spikers scored a 25-23, 25-19, 25-19 win to push the Troopers close to elimination.

Gel Cayuna played a huge part in Cignal's win with 20 excellent sets.

Tai Bierria led the team in scoring with 17 markers, while Rachel Anne Daquis and Ces Molina added 10 markers each.

The game also saw the first time the league utilize its highly anticipated video challenge.

The HD Spikers improved to to 2-2, while the Lady Troopers fell to 0-5.

Cignal will next battle the Petro Gazz Angels next Thursday.

UAI-Army, on the other hand, will fight out out with the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Tuesday, hoping to get its first win in the tournament.

RELATED VIDEO