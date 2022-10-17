PVL: Creamline, Petro Gazz face off for share of lead

The winner of the Creamline-Petro Gazz match-up will earn a share of the lead in the PVL Reinforced Conference. PVL Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- Creamline and Petro Gazz will renew their rivalry on Tuesday, as they seek a share of the lead in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Opening serve is at 5:30 p.m., with the Cool Smashers looking to maintain their mastery of the Gazz Angels.

Petro Gazz memorably shocked Creamline when they faced off in the 2019 Reinforced Conference finals but the Cool Smashers have had their number since then. Creamline defeated the Gazz Angels when they met in the finals of the Open Conference in 2019 and again in 2022.

Both teams will carry a 1-0 record into Tuesday's game at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig. The Gazz Angels hacked out a tough 27-25, 25-22, 28-26 win over Choco Mucho last week, while Creamline is coming off a 25-22, 25-18, 26-28, 25-22 triumph over PLDT.

The Gazz Angels will again be leaning on prolific import Lindsey Vander Weide, who debuted with a 25-point outing against Choco Mucho.

Creamline, meanwhile, were led by local stars Alyssa Valdez and Celine Domingo against PLDT, with import Yeliz Basa scoring 17 points.

The winner of the match will join Chery Tiggo at the top of the league standings.

At 2:30 p.m., it will be F2 Logistics vs. UAI-Army, with both teams in search of their first wins in the tournament.

Related video: