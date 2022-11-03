Basilan, Cignal HD and Imus City kick off their campaigns at the start of men’s pool action of the 2022 Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League on Saturday, November 5, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

A total of 23 teams — all local government unit (LGU) based — are seeing action in the Champions League that the PNVF is organizing for the second time.

The Basilan Tennun Spikers will square off with the AIP-Benguet Province Cardinals at 8 a.m., followed by the Cignal HD Spikers and VNS Quezon City Griffins duel at 10 a.m.

The Imus AJAA Spikers battle the North Cotabato AMC G-Spikers at 12 noon.

“After the successful hosting of VNL [Volleyball Nations League] last June, and the AVC [Asian Volleyball Confederation] Cup for Women last August, a lot of clubs all over the archipelago are fired up for real competitions,” said PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara said.

“So we’re expecting to see exciting action in this Champions League.”

The other men’s matches on opening day will pit National University (NU)-Pasay City Bulldogs against One Bulacan Republicans at 2 p.m., Baguio City Highlanders against Army Taguig City Troopers at 4 p.m., Bacolod City Tarags against Sta. Rosa City Lions at 6 p.m. and AIP-University of Baguio-Benguet Province Cardinals against PGJC Navy Sea Lions at 8 p.m.

Women’s action will begin on Sunday with the ICC Caloocan Lady Hawks facing the KMS-Quezon City Lady Vikings at 8 a.m., UB Batangas City Brahmans colliding with AJAA Imus Lady Spikers at 10 a.m., Davao City Lady Agilas taking on Tomodachi Bulacan Bulakeñas 12 noon and CPS Antipolo Babies tackling University of the East Lady Warriors at 2 p.m.

The inaugural tournament took place in Lipa City, where Team Dasma (men) and F2 Logistics (women) emerged as champions.

