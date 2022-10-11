17 men's teams to compete in PNVF Champions League

MANILA, Philippines -- A bigger field and better competition are in the pipeline for the second edition of the Champions League set next month.

Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) secretary general Don Caringal said eight teams for women and a huge 17-team entry in the men's side representing various local government units (LGUs) will be seeing action in the November 5 to 12 event at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Initial plans only have 16 teams competing in the week-long event – eight each in men's and women's – according to Caringal, but the PNVF decided to accommodate more, following the huge interest shown by other LGUs to join.

"Madaming teams sent the intent to join, especially sa men's side. The last Volleyball Nations League (VNL) which we hosted, ang men's volleyball naging very popular, and that carried over sa local events here. So you can see the interest ng mga tao bigla sa men's volleyball," said Caringal in the online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday.

"In that effect, dito sa tournament natin, maraming participants talaga na men's team."

Entries in the men's include teams from Naga, Bulacan, Sta. Rosa, Quezon City, Baguio, Imus, Nueva Ecija, Valenzuela, Tacloban, Aklan, Negros, Mandaue, Zamboanga, Manila, Cignal, and the Philippine Navy.

The women's side include Naga, Bulacan, Apayao, Imus, Bacolod, Manila, Davao, and last year's guest team from California.

Dasma Monarchs and F2 Logistics won the men's and women's titles, respectively, during the inaugural staging of the tournament held in Lipa City last year.

Caringal, who was recently elected secretary of the FIVB Volleyball Empowerment Commission, mentioned in the Forum that hosting the second edition of the Champions League would be less stringent compared to 2021 due to health restrictions.

"If you're going to take a look at it from our first edition, this one would be easier kasi last year we still had COVID protocols. Napakahirap talaga. During that time you will house everyone in a hotel and at the same time, palaging may testing, so napaka-gastos. But this time it would be different," said the PNVF official, stressing that health and safety protocols will still be observed for the duration of the meet.

Caringal added that the federation is planning to send both the men and women's champion as the country's representative to the Asian Club Championship, although everything is still being discussed.

"That's still on the table," he said.

Part of PNVF's future plan is to bring and play the tournament in different provinces later on.

"May willing nang mag-host sa atin," Caringal added.

