Volleyball: All set for PNVF Champions League

MANILA, Philippines -- Twenty-three teams, all representing their respective local government units, will see action in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League that starts on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Fifteen men's teams and eight women's teams were drawn to their respective pools in a virtual ceremony supervised by PNVF secretary-general Don Caringal on Sunday.

The men's groupings are as follows:

Pool A: PGJC Navy Sea Lions, Basilan-Tennun Spikers, Cignal HD Spikers, VNS-Quezon City Griffins and AIP-University of Baguio-Benguet Province Cardinals.

Pool B: Aklan Ati-Atihans, Imus City- AJAA Spikers, National University (NU)-Pasay City Bulldogs, One Bulacan Republicans and Pikit-North Cotabato AMC G Spikers.

Pool C: University of the East (UE)-Cherrylume Red Warriors, Baguio City Highlanders, Bacolod City Tarags, Sta. Rosa City Lions and Army-Taguig City Troopers.

The women's groupings are as follows:

Pool A: University of Batangas-Batangas City Lady Brahmans, ICC-Caloocan City Lady Bluehawks, KMS-Quezon City Lady Vikings and Imus City-AJAA Lady Spikers.

Pool B: CPS-Antipolo City, Davao City Lady Agilas, UE Manila-Cherrylume Lady Red Warriors and Tomodachi Bulacan Bulakenyas.

"This year's Champions League is all about the LGUs so we expect more exciting matches ahead," said PNVF president Ramon "Tats" Suzara. "It's going to be a battle of pride for these LGUs. It's going to be more competitive than last year."

"This year's tournament will also be part of the selection for the national teams next year," he added.

This year's competition will run until November 13.

Team Dasma (men) and F2 Logistics (women) won last year's inaugural Champions League tournament.