

RSG Philippines eliminated their Singaporean counterparts RSG SG in the One Esports Mobile Legends Professional League Invitational (MPLI) following a 2-0 sweep, Wednesday.

RSG Philippines banked on a few lineup changes, including team captain Jiane "Kenji" Villa, Dexter "Exort" Martinez, and Eman "EMANN" Sangco, to start off their first international tournament.

The Philippines' kingslayers were dominant in Game 1, as MPL Season 8 top rookie Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto banked on good early farming with his Balmond to draw 9 kills, four of which came from a "Maniac" halfway through the salvo to draw first blood.

RSG PH banked on their signature aggressiveness anew, with Demonkite's Karina going on a frenzy in the early game and EMMAN's Claude adding insult to injury towards the late game.

A triple kill courtesy of EMMAN's Claude secured the series for RSG Philippines.

RSG Singapore were kept to 6 kills, compared to the 30 kills their Filipino counterparts drew throughout the series.

It was Demonkite who took the MVP recognitions for Game 1 with his Balmond. Meanwhile, EMMAN shone through with his Claude for the MVP recognition in Game 2.

RSG PH will face Echo PH in their next game.

RSG PHILIPPINES roster

Coach: Brian "Panda" Lim (Changrok Im)

Kenneth Jiane "Kenji" Villa (captain)

Earvin John "Heath" Esperanza

Arvie C. "Aqua" Antonio

Joshwell Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog

Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto

Eman "EMANN" Sangco

Dexter "Exort" Martinez

Nathanael "Nathz" Estrologo

Elyson Edouard "WRECKER" Caranza