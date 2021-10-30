RSG Philippines' Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto. Photos courtesy of MPL

MANILA—RSG Philippines' Jonard Cedrix "Demonkite" Caranto was named top rookie of Season 8 of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League, besting 2 others.

Demonkite, who entered the pro scene in MPL Season 8 as RSG's go-to jungler, ended the season with a 5.55 kill-death-assist (KDA) rate, participating in 71.37 percent of RSG's kills.

He averaged 4.16 kills per game, and 5.14 assists per game.

Demonkite ranked second league-wide in KDA, right behind Blacklist's Kiel "OHEB" Soriano, who has a 5.56 KDA ranking.

He also finished the season with 154 kills, 5th most in the league.

Demonkite won the rookie race by a mile with 66 points, followed by Omega Esports' Dean Christian "Raizen" Sumagui (33 points) and Jhonwin "Hesa" Vergara (13 points).

As one of the Kingslayers' go-to players, Demonkite helped propel RSG Philippines to a playoff season in their league debut.

MPL said the candidates had to debut in Season 8, have a better team performance compared to other rookies, and have excellent stats this season.