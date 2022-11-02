UP center Malick Diouf dunks against Adamson University during the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Praise poured in for University of the Philippines (UP) center Malick Diouf after his superb performance against Adamson University on Wednesday, where he scored a career-best 20 points.

The Senegalese center made seven of his 11 field goals and went 5-of-6 from the free throw line in UP's 91-70 triumph over the Soaring Falcons. He had eight rebounds and five steals to go along with two assists in an all-around performance.

For UP coach Goldwin Monteverde, Diouf's true value to UP isn't confined to what he brings on the court, though the center has been superb for the defending champions on both ends during UAAP Season 85.

Rather, Diouf's disposition and attitude are what makes him indispensable for the Fighting Maroons.

"Actually si Malick naman, ever since, 'yung attitude niya would always be team first," Monteverde said of Diouf, who transferred from Centro Escolar University to UP and became an integral factor in their run to the UAAP Season 84 title.

"Bukod doon, during practices, he would really stress to his team how we should really play the game. Andiyan siya lagi to remind everybody to execute well on both ends," he added.

"I feel very blessed, 'yung team namin is very blessed to have him as part of our team," said the UP coach. "Bihira 'yung ganoon student-athlete na you would really think about 'yung being selfless, kumbaga, sa team."

Diouf, who was the Finals MVP in Season 84, was grateful for his coach's words but stressed he is only doing his role for the squad.

"I'm here to help the team, to handle the guys. Because I think right now, I'm part of the kuya," explained the foreign student-athlete.

With Diouf leading the charge and Carl Tamayo coming alive in the third quarter, UP extended its winning streak to five games and improved to 8-1 in the tournament -- the best record in the league.

"I think we worked for it. All my teammates, we did it together," said Diouf. "We started strong and we finished strong. We did a good job. I'm happy for it also."

