MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion University of the Philippines continues to roll in UAAP Season 85, racking up a fifth straight win after demolishing Adamson University, 91-70, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.
The Fighting Maroons improved to a league-best 8-1 in the men's basketball tournament, while condemning Adamson to 3-5 win-loss record. The Soaring Falcons have lost three of their last four games.
Malick Diouf anchored the win with a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
It was an especially costly victory for the Soaring Falcons, who lost Vince Magbuhos in the third quarter to a right knee injury and saw top point guard Jerom Lastimosa exit with a right ankle injury in the fourth frame.