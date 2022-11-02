Action between the UP Fighting Maroons and the Adamson Soaring Falcons in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- Defending champion University of the Philippines continues to roll in UAAP Season 85, racking up a fifth straight win after demolishing Adamson University, 91-70, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Fighting Maroons improved to a league-best 8-1 in the men's basketball tournament, while condemning Adamson to 3-5 win-loss record. The Soaring Falcons have lost three of their last four games.

Malick Diouf anchored the win with a career-high 20 points, eight rebounds, and five steals.

It was an especially costly victory for the Soaring Falcons, who lost Vince Magbuhos in the third quarter to a right knee injury and saw top point guard Jerom Lastimosa exit with a right ankle injury in the fourth frame.