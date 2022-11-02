The University of the East (UE) Red Warriors battle it out against the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers for the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- University of the East coach Jack Santiago wants his players not to buy into the social media hype surrounding the team as they continue their surprising run in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

The Red Warriors, coming off a winless campaign in Season 84, are in contention for a spot in the Final 4 this season. After crushing the University of Santo Tomas on Wednesday, 81-51, they have a 4-5 win-loss record in the men's basketball tournament.

Their big win over the Growling Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak, and Santiago said that if they want to keep their momentum going, they must keep their eyes on the prize.

"I told the boys not to really listen to social media," Santiago said of how they were finally able to regain their winning ways.

Without naming names, Santiago revealed that some of his players are buying into their own hype which has prevented them from following the team's system.

"Sabi ko nga sa mga boys na wag maano sa social media kasi ang nangyayari, sometimes they think they're so good na nawawala na kami sa system na dapat sundan," he explained.

"Ang nangyayari kasi with the hype ng mga players natin, sometimes nawawala na 'yung sistema, lalo na kung may minemaintain ka na [points per game], averaging like 10 PPG. Sometimes hinahabol ng mga bata na makuha 'yung mga puntos," he added.

"Hindi nila napapansin, nawawala na kami sa system. That's why we need to stick with the system, whatever happens."

UE's star forward Luis Villegas said the players are well aware of their coach's directive. Villegas is confident that the Red Warriors will pour their whole focus on their campaign, especially as they have a chance to end a long Final 4 drought. UE's last appearance in the semifinals came all the way back in 2009.

"We know it's out there," Villegas said of the social media hype on their team. "But at the end of the day, we're basketball players, and we know what we came here to do, and that's play the game and focus on UE."

"We know that it's out there, but we understand we have a job to do," he added.



