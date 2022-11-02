UAAP: UE snaps skid, extends UST's misery

CJ Payawal in action for the UE Red Warriors against the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP Season 85 Men’s basketball tournament held at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on November 2, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines -- (UPDATED) University of the East snapped a three-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Wednesday as they overpowered the University of Santo Tomas, 81-51, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Luis Villegas fueled the Red Warriors' hot start, and CJ Payawal picked up the slack in the second half as they improved to 4-5 in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament.

In fanning their own Final 4 hopes, the Red Warriors also piled on the misery of the Growling Tigers who have now lost seven consecutive games. UST has not won since pulling off an upset against Adamson University in their first game of the tournament.

"Ang game plan talaga ngayon is to not involve UST. We all know na medyo down ang morale nila, pero 'yun ang nakakatakot eh. Parang no pressure for them ang game," said UE head coach Jack Santiago.

"Ang instruction to the boys is to not make the game close," he stressed.

The Red Warriors followed their coach's game plan, immediately pulling away for a 25-14 lead after the opening period. They pushed their advantage to 22 points, 45-23, at the half with Villegas already scoring 13 points.

They limited the Tigers to just nine points in the second period to take full control of the game, and kept their foot on the gas in the second half with Payawal leading the way.

Their lead reached 34 points, 81-47, off a three-pointer by Harvey Pagsanjan with 4:33 left. It was the lone make of the game for the swingman.

Payawal poured in all of his 17 points in the second half, while also contributing eight rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes. Villegas finished with 16 points after making six of his eight field goals in the game.

"I'm so happy with their performance, especially from the guys coming off the bench," said Santiago.

The UE reserves scored 35 points to only nine from their UST counterparts. The Red Warriors shot 42.6% from the field and limited the Tigers to just 27.3% shooting.

Squandered in the defeat was a big game from UST's foreign student-athlete Adama Faye, who had 23 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and a block. But no other Tiger reached double-digits, with Nic Cabanero going 2-of-25 from the field for only seven points.

UST is now 1-7 in the men's basketball tournament.

The Scores:

UE 81 -- Payawal 17, Villegas 16, Tulabut 8, Sawat 6, Antiporda 6, N. Paranada 6, Remogat 5, K. Paranada 4, Stevens 4, Pagsanjan 3, Beltran 3, Guevarra 3, Abatayo 0, Langit 0.

UST 51 -- Faye 23, Pangilinan 8, Cabanero 7, Manalang 4, Manaytay 4, Escobido 2, Lazarte 2, Valentin 1, Calimag 0, Garing 0, Gesalem 0, Duremdes 0.

Quarters: 25-14, 45-23, 60-36, 81-51.