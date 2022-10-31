PBA: TNT suspends Mikey Williams for one week

TNT's Mikey Williams in action against Converge in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- The TNT Tropang GIGA have suspended Mikey Williams for one week after missing the team's practice last Saturday.

The development was reported by One Sports' Apple David during the Tropang GIGA's game against Phoenix Super LPG in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday.

Williams was not around for the contest at the Ynares Center in Antipolo, which TNT ultimately lost 91-88 to fall to 3-4 in the conference. He is also set to miss the Tropang GIGA's next game on Saturday against the TerraFirma Dyip.

Per the report, Williams will be suspended without pay after missing Saturday's practice without advising the team. It was not the first time that the 31-year-old guard had missed a practice without an explanation.

Williams is averaging 19.6 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Tropang GIGA in the Commissioner's Cup.

