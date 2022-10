Phoenix Super LPG made just enough free throws in the end game to beat TNT Tropang Giga 91-88 and keep its winning streak alive in the Commissioner's Cup at Ynares Center-Antipolo on Sunday.

The Fuel Masters, who led by as many as 17 points in the first half before TNT made it a game, upped their record to 5-3 for solo fourth in the standings.

TNT, meanwhile, fell to 3-4, tying Rain Or Shine and NorthPort for joint seventh to ninth places.

(More details to follow.)