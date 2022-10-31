LOOK: Converge imports Miller wants to play for Gilas

Converge import Quincy Miller in action in the 2022 PBA Commissioner's Cup. PBA Images.



MANILA, Philippines -- Converge import Quincy Miller became the latest player to volunteer his services for the Philippine national men's basketball team.

The American on Sunday declared that he wants to play for the Philippine national team on an Instagram story.

The 29-year-old Miller is averaging 32.4 points, 16.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 2.0 steals per game for the FiberXers.

He has led Converge to a 5-2 win-loss record in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner's Cup, including a four-game winning streak that includes upsets over San Miguel Beer and TNT Tropang GIGA.

Miller is not the first import to have expressed an interest in playing for the Philippines. Chris McCullough, who powered San Miguel to the 2019 Commissioner's Cup title, also said he is willing to be naturalized for Gilas.

At the moment, it is Barangay Ginebra's resident import, Justin Brownlee, who is most likely to go through the naturalization process.

Brownlee, 34, has long expressed a desire to be naturalized. According to Ginebra coach Tim Cone, the process for Brownlee's naturalization has already begun and he may be available for Gilas by next year.

Brownlee has been joining the weekly practices of the national team as they prepare for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers in November.

