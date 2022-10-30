Quincy Miller scored 22 points and grabbed 19 rebounds, and Converge limited Blackwater to without a basket in a 7-minute stretch in the fourth quarter to win 77-71 in the Commissioner's Cup at Ynares Center-Antipolo on Sunday.
It was the fourth straight win by the FiberXers, who remained in solo third place with a 5-2 record.
Blackwater sank to 3-5.
After Ato Ular hit a jumper to break a tie 5 minutes into the fourth quarter, Blackwater couldn't convert from the field until the game was all but decided.
Alec Stockton scored 6 points and Miller had 5, fueling Converge's 13-5 run.
Stockton finished with 15 points and 8 rebounds, while Abu Tratter registered 12 points and 10 rebounds, both off the bench.
Rey Suerte led Blackwater with 15 points.