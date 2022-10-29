MANILA – Alex Eala, who put the Philippines on the global tennis map, has landed on the cover of lifestyle magazine Vogue Philippines, taking a short time off her rigid training to show off fashionista side.

Vogue Philippines caught up with the tennis superstar several weeks after her historic win at the 2022 US Open girls singles tournament.

In the magazine, Eala shared her humble beginnings, how her family supported her, and what it felt like representing the Philippines in international competition.

She also explained the viral moment when she spoke Tagalog during the trophy ceremony of the US Open.

“Some of them have been following me for a while. It wasn’t just a message for the people there, but also for the people back home. I think it’s nice na may representation ’yung Pilipinas sa world tennis stage,” she said in the interview with Vogue.

“I think ’yung importante sa akin na makaka-relate sila. And whether that’s through a language or whether that’s through hitsura, whatever, pagkain, I think a big part of representation is makaka-relate sila. And that was just a little way that I can give back to them for all the support they have been giving me.”

Last Friday, Eala entered the semifinals of the W80 Poitiers in France after beating former WTA Top 20 player Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

The 17-year-old Eala is currently the WTA World No. 248.

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion Eala began her W80 Poitiers campaign as the No. 4 seed in qualifying, where she defeated Astrid Cirotte and Diana Martynov of France with the same score, 6-1, 6-2.



