Alex Eala at the W80 Poitiers in France. Photo courtesy of IFV86 on Facebook (VicTPhotos and Alain Biais - IFV).

Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines, the last qualifier standing at the W80 Poitiers in France, soared to the semifinals following her 6-2, 6-3 victory over former WTA Top 20 player Ana Konjuh of Croatia on Friday.

The 17-year-old Eala, with a current career-high ranking of WTA World No. 248, is the reigning US Open Girls’ singles champion with two ITF women’s singles titles to her name.

Konjuh, 24, is the WTA World No. 153 with a career-high of World No. 20 in 2017. Before being plagued by injuries, her notable results include the 2013 Australian Open and US Open junior singles titles, 2015 WTA Nottingham championship, and a quarterfinal finish at the 2016 US Open.

Their W80 Poitiers quarterfinal clash at Comité Départemental de Tennis de la Vienne began with Eala securing a 3-0 lead via a love service hold.

She went on to be at 5-2 by forcing a netted backhand service return, then capitalized on a break point caused by a Konjuh double fault to take the first set, 6-2.

At 3-3 in the second set, Eala was put to the test while on serve as she staved off four break points to advance to 4-3.

The eighth game proved to be lengthy as well, with Eala notching four break points and Konjuh earning two game points.

Eala made the pivotal service break to serve for the match at 5-3 by forcing a netted forehand from the Croatian.

On her second match point at 40-30, the Filipino teen fired a serve that yielded a long crosscourt backhand return, which handed Eala the win, 6-3.

With the breezy win, Eala is off to Saturday’s semifinals where she will face either No. 7 seed and WTA World No. 95 Oceane Dodin of France or WTA World No. 105 Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, who defeated Eala last week in the W60 Hamburg second round.

The 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion Eala began her W80 Poitiers campaign as the No. 4 seed in qualifying, where she defeated Astrid Cirotte and Diana Martynov of France with the same score, 6-1, 6-2.

In the main draw, she overcame WTA World No. 161 Jessika Ponchet of France in the first round, 6-2, 5-7, 7-6(6), and upset No. 8 seed and WTA World No. 107 Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia in the second round, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, in the doubles draw of the $80,000 ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event, Eala teamed up with fellow teen Petra Marcinko of Croatia for a quarterfinal result.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, and Marcinko eliminated Yuliya Hatouka and Iryna Shymanovich of Belarus in the first round, 6-2, 6-3, then lost to No. 3 seeds Miriam Kolodziejova and Marketa Vondrousova of Czech Republic in the quarters, 5-7, 2-6.

