Valorant: Indonesia's RRQ releases Pinoys KellyS, Nexi

Courtesy: Rex Regum Quon

Rex Regum Quon (RRQ) on Thursday announced it was parting ways with Filipino standouts Kelly "KellyS" Sedillo and Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero, just weeks after they were announced to be part of its main roster next year.

In a statement, RRQ said it was committing to "sticking with a 6-man roster" after initially getting seven players.

"This was not an easy decision from the coaching team to exclude Nexi and KellyS, as they both have been such an integral part of the VALORANT team and the RRQ Family," RRQ said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

RRQ previously said it was fielding a mixed roster of Indonesians and Filipinos, after fielding an all-Pinoy lineup when the organization entered Valorant in early 2022.

"Was a short but good experience with the new guys! Wish them nothing but the best and thanks to Team RRQ for taking care of me for almost a year and I'm very grateful for it!" KellyS said on his departure.

With the organization's inclusion into the Valorant Partnership League, or its iteration of a franchise league, RRQ, which represents Indonesia, drew flak for the lack of Indonesian representation.

Pinoys KellyS and Nexi, along with James “2ge” Goopio, and Emmanuel “Emman” Morales, which comprised of the organization's first Valorant roster, made the tryouts, while most of the Indonesians who tried out failed.

RRQ recently acquired BOOM Esports standouts David “tehbotoL” Monangin and Saibani “fl1pzjder” Rahmad, both Indonesian nationals, for its lineup.

The Valorant Champions Tour Partnership will start next year, and will be held in South Korea.