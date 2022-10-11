Indonesian organization RRQ on Monday announced that it was retaining most of its Filipino core lineup ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) in 2023.

Of the Indonesian players that participated in the tryouts, only BOOM Esports star David “tehbotoL” Monangin, who led BOOM to Indonesia's first appearance in the Valorant world championships Champions, made the cut.

Aside from tehbotoL, five other Indonesian players from Onic G and BOOM Esports joined the tryouts.

RRQ also signed former Bren Esports player Eroll Jule “EJAY” Delfin to the team.

The core lineup consisting of Kelly “kellyS” Sedillo, Nathaniel “Nexi” Cabero, James “2ge” Goopio, and Emmanuel “Emman” Morales also had to undergo the tryout process as the organization sought to field the "most competitive" Valorant roster in the professional leagues.

Of the prominent Southeast Asian Valorant teams, only RRQ and Team Secret were listed in Valorant's inaugural Pacific International League, to be held next year in South Korea.

The introduction of the franchise-based league meant a longer route for non-franchise teams to qualify for global tournaments such as Masters or the Champions.

BOOM did not make the franchise leagues and such was the case for grand finalists Optic Gaming from North America.